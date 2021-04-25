Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 62.2% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 31.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 2,574,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

