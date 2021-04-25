OWNDATA (OWN) Price Tops $0.0002

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.72 million and $34.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00074824 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002947 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.