Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.38 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $107.38 million and approximately $343,304.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003993 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,316.33 or 0.04646087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.17 or 0.00459663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $783.88 or 0.01572302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00729031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00498747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.65 or 0.00414501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,934,155 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading



