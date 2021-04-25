PAC Protocol (PAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,299.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $147.25 million and $122,299.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003456 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.99 or 0.00701810 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014783 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,552,679,782 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

