PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Reaches $165.22 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $165.22 million and $9.37 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.35 or 0.01035837 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00653393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.33 or 0.99939095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

