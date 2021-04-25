Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.50.

PANW stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.29 and a 200-day moving average of $324.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.55 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

