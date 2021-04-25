Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $367.37

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $367.37 or 0.00755659 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $187.44 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00094142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00707333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.68 or 0.07776655 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

