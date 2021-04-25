PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.84 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.84 billion and $862.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 159,991,908 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

