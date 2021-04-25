Pantos Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $260,915.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00267815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.62 or 0.01044657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,050.44 or 1.00207905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.