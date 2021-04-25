Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $252,675.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

