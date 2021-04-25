ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 80.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $126,209.98 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.37 or 0.00454471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002683 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

