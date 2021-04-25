Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

