PARSIQ Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002947 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $165.58 million and $2.28 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00074824 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

