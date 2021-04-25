Patientory Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Patientory has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $8,807.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.