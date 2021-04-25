Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Patron has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00065637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00687155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.00 or 0.07934357 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

