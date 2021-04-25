Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Tops $909.39 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $909.39 million and approximately $54.52 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

