PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 47.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $140,334.75 and $511.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

