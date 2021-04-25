PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.38. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.