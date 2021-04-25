PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

