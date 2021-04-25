PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,355 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $369,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.03. 6,299,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

