Paypex (PAYX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Paypex has a market capitalization of $7,047.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paypex has traded down 85.2% against the dollar. One Paypex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01036071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.57 or 1.00409759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00639177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paypex’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

