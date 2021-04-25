Paytomat (PTI) Reaches Market Cap of $198,361.63

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $198,361.63 and $2,658.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

