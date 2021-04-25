PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $228.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

