PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,212 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.27% of PDF Solutions worth $25,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $683.84 million, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

