PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $352,908.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $352,908.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.