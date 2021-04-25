Peculium (PCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $413,381.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Peculium has a market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $413,381.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Peculium coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peculium Coin Profile

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Peculium Coin Trading

