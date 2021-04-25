Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,207.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and $35,207.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,900,858 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.