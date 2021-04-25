Peerplays Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $12,309.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.31 or 0.01033322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,652.73 or 0.99953960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

