Peerplays (PPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,339.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $20,339.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

