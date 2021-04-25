PegNet (PEG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,849.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $808,987.40 and $2,849.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.95 or 0.01050894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.78 or 1.00316728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.96 or 0.00632595 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

