Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BUD opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
