Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

