Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Increases Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 6,530.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 1.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Black Stone Minerals worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 225,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.