Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 10,480 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.