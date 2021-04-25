Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 36,432 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 4.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

