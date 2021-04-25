Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of XYL opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.