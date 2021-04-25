Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $172.15 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

