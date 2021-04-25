Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 8,694 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

