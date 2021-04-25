Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 9,506 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 553.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $236.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

