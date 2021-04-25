Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 796 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

