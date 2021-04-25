Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,053 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

