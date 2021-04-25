Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 564 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

