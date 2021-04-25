Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

