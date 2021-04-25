pEOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,327.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 158.2% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $2,327.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.22 or 0.01038332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,817.41 or 1.00204077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00640457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars.

