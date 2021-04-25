PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.44. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

