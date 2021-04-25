PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.