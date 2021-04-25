Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $551.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

