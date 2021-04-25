Permission Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $21.94 million and $1.03 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.01037649 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,547.56 or 0.99735129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00638859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.