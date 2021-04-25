Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

