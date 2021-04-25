Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

