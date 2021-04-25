Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:PEY opened at C$5.11 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

